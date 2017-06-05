Accident on Kemp Blvd. slows traffic Monday afternoon

An accident in Wichita Falls slows traffic Monday afternoon.

Wichita Falls Police received a call about an accident with unknown injuries around 2:51 p.m. at the corner of Kemp Blvd. and Kell East Freeway.

Traffic on the northbound lanes of Kemp was down to one lane while officers worked the scene.

Details are limited, but Sgt. Harold McClure said a truck hit a tree in the median on Kemp Blvd.

It appears there may have been no injuries and only one vehicle was involved.

The accident is under investigation.

