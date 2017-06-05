Fake pumpkin caused 'bomb threat' call to WFPD on Monday

The United States Post Office and Courthouse in downtown Wichita Falls had a scare late Monday morning.

Around 11:43 a.m. Wichita Falls Police were called to the building at 1000 Lamar Street for a 'bomb threat' call.

Sgt. Harold McClure said officers were told a subject had dropped something off in front of the building.

Sgt. McClure said it turned out to be nothing.

Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes said the 'package' turned out to be a pink artificial pumpkin.

Hughes said he did not believe it was placed there on purpose. Hughes suggested it may have fallen out of a vehicle traveling in that area, and someone may have picked it up and placed it near the building.

Hughes said he did not believe anyone was evacuated during the investigation.

