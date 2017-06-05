Wichita Co. Commissioners open bids for Bohner Rd. bridge project

Wichita County commissioners are considering bids to fix Bohner Road.

Last week Newschannel 6 reported about the county's progress on building a bridge on that road.

Four bids were opened for that project.

The lowest bid was for just over $356,000 dollars and the highest just under $430,000 dollars.

Commissioners will now look over all the bids in detail and make a decision on what direction to go in the coming weeks.

Wichita County Judge, Woody Gossom, said it is important to make the right decision.

FEMA will pay for 80 percent of the project and the county the remaining 20 percent.

Two years ago a culvert on the road was washed away from flooding.

Judge Gossom said he has seen that happen at least three times in that same location during his time as county judge.

He also said they looked at replacing the road with another culvert, but they want a permanent solution to the problem.

Right now there is no timetable for the completion of the project.

