Harper Perkins and H.O.K. Architects to work together on new Wichita Co. jail

Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
Police said the situation is contained.
Our Hometown Pride Tour of Windthorst kicks off with a look at a business that's been serving customers throughout Texoma for over 40 years.
Wichita County commissioners are continuing to work towards a new jail and law enforcement center.
