Harper Perkins and H.O.K. Architects to work together on new Wichita Co. jail

Wichita County commissioners are continuing to work towards a new jail and law enforcement center.

Action was taken on it Monday at the county's commissioners meeting.

Two architectural firms will work together on the project.

Harper Perkins Architects will work with H.O.K. Architects to develop plans and a schedule to complete the new jail and Law Enforcement Center.

Last week commissioners met with the architects, financial planners, the sheriffs office, and others for the first time to discuss how to move forward.

Wichita County Judge, Woody Gossom, is encouraged by the progress and said the rapid pace will continue.

Commissioners also tabled an agenda item to determine the construction methodology and delivery system because it will be discussed at a work session on Wednesday.

Commissioners are hoping to break ground spring of 2018 and complete the construction by spring of 2020.

Last week commissioners decided to borrow money to pay for the entire $70 million dollar project at once instead of breaking it up because so many things can change that could affect the cost.

Newschannel 6 will continue to follow the progress of the county jail and Law Enforcement Center and bring you the latest news and details.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved