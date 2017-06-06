Suspect arrested on eleven warrants in Wichita Falls

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars charged in connection with an October robbery.

Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Wichita Falls Police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Whitfield for a traffic violation.

The driver identified himself as Kiante Green, but police were familiar with him and knew him as Jamel King, 20.

A records check showed King was wanted for eleven confirmed warrants for his arrest including a Burglary of a Habitation charge.

The burglary took place at a home in the 1300 block of Giddings on October 26, 2016.

The victim said someone entered the residence and stole several items including a TV, clothing, and a phone.

During the course of the investigation, detectives gathered enough evidence to issue probably cause warrants for King and Wyketa Murray, 32.

Murray was arrested on November 23, 2016.

King was arrested following the traffic stop and taken to the Wichita County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

