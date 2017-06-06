Wichita Falls restaurant falls victim to morning burglary

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a morning robbery of a local restaurant.

Officers were called out to the Parkway Grill on Southwest Parkway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a burglar alarm.

Restaurant employees entered the building but did not check for a suspect.

When police arrived on scene they determined there was a burglary.

Restaurant owners told Newschannel 6 an undetermined amount of money was stolen.

WFPD said the investigation is in its early stages but a possible suspect vehicle is described as a silver 2017 Nissan Centra that was occupied by two black males.

If you have any information about this crime give Crime Stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888. The case number is 17060288.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

