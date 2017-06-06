Kell House Museum is offering three summer camps

Summer camps are getting ready to kick off all across Texoma.

The Kell House Museum is inviting children to explore history, art, and architecture this July and August.

The day camps will encourage an interest for children to explore their heritage while having fun.

Hands-on activities will be presented during each half-day session.

All camp material will be included in the registration cost.

Kell House Museum officials said space is limited. Signing up early is encouraged.

You can register by heading to this link or calling (940) 723-2712.

A list of the three camps is below:

Art Mess Camp

July 25th through 27th

9:00 a.m. to Noon

Ages 5 to 7 – WCHS Members $35/Non-members $45

Make a mess and explore early 20th-century art! Please note, your kiddos WILL get

messy!

Architecture Camp

July 31st through August 4th

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ages 8 to 14 – WCHS Members $50/Non-members $60

Come explore the architecture of Wichita Falls and build your own awesome structures

at the Kell House this summer!

American Girl 1909 Camp

August 7th through 11th

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ages 7 to 12 – WCHS Members $50/Non-members $60

Learn about life in 1909 with your best friend this summer at the Kell House!

Attendees are encouraged to bring their American Girl or another doll.

