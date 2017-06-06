Lara Latin to perform in downtown WF for Free Summer Concert Series tonight

The 2017 Parks and Recreation Free Summer Concert Series kicks off tonight in Wichita Falls.

Lara Latin will take the stage from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown next to the Farmers Market on 8th Street.

Lara Latin is a Salsa/Latin Jazz band that will play a variety of styles including romantic boleros, Latin jazz, merengue, and even some Latin rock.

The summer concert series features musicians representing a variety of musical genres.

Officials are encouraging concertgoers to bring out the whole family.

Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the evening outdoors.

Concessions will be available.

For more information, you can contact the Recreation Division at (940) 761-7490.

The next show will be on June 20 at Weeks Park. Dog Waltz will be taking the stage.

