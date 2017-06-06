Man arrested in connection with assault, claims self-defense

A man is behind bars charged with Aggravated Assault following an altercation on May 22.

Wichita Falls Police were called out to United Regional in reference to an assault.

The victim told officers he had just got into an argument with Enrique Zambrano, 45, in the 100 block of Lee Street.

The victim said the argument turned physical and when the victim began to 'win' the fight Zambrano pulled out a knife and started cutting the victim.

WFPD noted the victim received stitches for his injuries sustained during the incident.

A witness to the crime corroborated the victim's story to police.

On June 1, officers spoke with Zambrano who said he was at the witness's home the day of the crime but said the altercation happened differently.

Zambrano said the victim attacked him after the victim asked Zambrano to follow him following a verbal argument.

That is when Zambrano said the victim struck him in the head and began punching him.

Zambrano said he was bleeding, could not see, and feared for his life.

Zambrano told police that is when he pulled out a knife and began cutting the victim to get the victim away from him.

Zambrano was arrested Thursday and charged with Aggravated Assault.

He is no longer in the Wichita County Jail.

