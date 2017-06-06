Adopt an animal this weekend at the Animal Service Center in Wichita Falls

This Saturday is the annual Summer Community Wide Adoption Event.

The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will host the event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Animal Services Center at 1207 Hatton Road.

Adoptable dogs and cats from several local rescue groups and shelters will be showcased.

There will be additional animal related organizations onsite with training and resource information to help get owners.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

