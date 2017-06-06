Woman arrested after WFPD said she tried to cash a stolen check

A woman is behind bars, charged with Forgery after WFPD said she attempted to cash a stolen check.

On December 22, 2016, a man reported his vehicle and Texoma Community Credit Union checks had been stolen.

The victim told the Wichita Falls Police Department that before closing his account three stolen checks were passed and one was made out to Jennifer Leigh Lewis, 34, for $200.

The memo line listed baby furniture.

TCCU officials confirmed on January 9, 2017, Lewis presented and attempted to cash the victim's stolen check for $200 at the location on Sheppard Access Road.

The arrest warrant said Lewis was captured on video passing the clerk a check.

The clerk said Lewis said the check was for baby furniture she sold the victim's family.

The victim was contacted during the transaction and said he did not know Lewis and he did not authorize her to pass a check.

Lewis left after being confronted about the check.

WFPD said they were unable to get a formal statement from her before her arrest on Sunday.

The arrest warrant did state Lewis has been arrested for theft in the past.

As of Tuesday, Lewis was no longer in the Wichita County Jail.

