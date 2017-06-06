Upgrades to Texoma hospital is saving the facility big bucks

An energy savings performance contract has saved a Texoma hospital $189,219 in operational savings per year.

The Childress Regional Medical Center teamed up with McKinstry for the project.

The work consisted of several improvement measures designed to upgrade the facility's energy performance, reduce maintenance costs, and improve occupant comfort.

There were infrastructure replacements, installation of new air control and chilled water systems, HVAC and VAV box replacements, and improvements to the hot water system.

"Because CRMC serves a large rural population as the primary healthcare facility of the region, we saw these improvements as a critical investment in the community," said John Henderson, CRMC CEO in a press release. "We're also excited to announce that these much-needed upgrades were completed at no cost to taxpayers thanks to performance contracting."

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

