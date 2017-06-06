Child found at U.S./Mexico border identified

The El Paso Police Department has identified the child found at the U.S./Mexico border as a 4-year-old U.S. citizen.

The investigation, which began on February 22, revealed the child's biological mother, Ruby Esmeralda Gonzalez, 25, took the child to Juarez, Mexico and left him in an abandoned building.

Gonzalez came back to the U.S. without the victim on the same day.

On Saturday, June 3, Gonzalez called the police to report her child had been kidnapped after seeing his photos on television.

As a result of the investigation, Gonzalez has been charged with Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury.

She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a bond of $10,000.

