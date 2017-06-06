'Man Up and Mentor' campaign kicks off - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

'Man Up and Mentor' campaign kicks off

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Chris Koetter of Big Brothers Big Sisters came by on Tuesday to talk about the "Man Up and Mentor" campaign.

This campaign is aimed at getting men involved in mentoring in the program.

It takes only four hours a month with a child to make a difference in their life.

The campaign runs from now until June 15th.

