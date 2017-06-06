New sidewalk to be built along Kemp Blvd.

Wichita Falls leaders are trying to make the city more accessible to all forms of transportation by building a new sidewalk along Kemp Boulevard.

On Tuesday council members passed a resolution to award a bid for approximately $482,000 dollars.

The five-foot sidewalk will go from Midwestern Pkwy. to Southwest Pkwy.

There will also be improvements to some of the intersections along Kemp.

Director of Public Works, Russell Schreiber, said there is a need for this project.

"You see more of a movement by the public to walk or ride their bicycles to places than you did 20 or 30 years ago," Schreiber said.

Schreiber said there are a lot of people that walk and bike along Kemp, so he is happy they have a better option.

TxDOT will pay for 80 percent of the project and the city the remaining 20 percent.

