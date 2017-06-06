New sidewalk to be built along Kemp Blvd. - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

New sidewalk to be built along Kemp Blvd.

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
Kemp Boulevard Kemp Boulevard
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls leaders are trying to make the city more accessible to all forms of transportation by building a new sidewalk along Kemp Boulevard.

On Tuesday council members passed a resolution to award a bid for approximately $482,000 dollars.

The five-foot sidewalk will go from Midwestern Pkwy. to Southwest Pkwy.

There will also be improvements to some of the intersections along Kemp.

Director of Public Works, Russell Schreiber, said there is a need for this project.

"You see more of a movement by the public to walk or ride their bicycles to places than you did 20 or 30 years ago," Schreiber said.

Schreiber said there are a lot of people that walk and bike along Kemp, so he is happy they have a better option.

TxDOT will pay for 80 percent of the project and the city the remaining 20 percent.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump wishes Comey luck, allies aim at lawman's credibility

    Trump wishes Comey luck, allies aim at lawman's credibility

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:39:56 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:39:56 GMT
    The White House and its allies are scrambling for ways to offset potential damage from fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)The White House and its allies are scrambling for ways to offset potential damage from fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

    President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.

  • Mayor Pro Tem named Mayor in Bowie

    Mayor Pro Tem named Mayor in Bowie

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:36:02 GMT
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)

     Scott Davis served as the Precinct 1 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem.

     Scott Davis served as the Precinct 1 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem.

  • Sister: Woman jailed in family stabbing distraught over son

    Sister: Woman jailed in family stabbing distraught over son

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:32:02 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:32:02 GMT
    A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.
    A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.
    •   
Powered by Frankly