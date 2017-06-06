New sidewalk to be built along Kemp Blvd.

President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.
Scott Davis served as the Precinct 1 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem.
Scott Davis served as the Precinct 1 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem.
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
Top White House spokesman Sean Spicer won't say whether the president has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Top White House spokesman Sean Spicer won't say whether the president has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.