WF councilors helping future downtown restaurant

By Alex Achten, Reporter
817 Ohio 817 Ohio
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls councilors continue to show their support to downtown developers.

On Tuesday, they approved just over $14,000 to install another fire suppression system at Brick Oven Pizza and Craft Beer at 817 Ohio.

It will be on the second floor of the building where entertainment will be held.

The future restaurant will serve brick oven pizza, craft beer, wine, and much more.

