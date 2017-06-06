Nice for Early June

Drier air continues moving in tonight and that's sets the stage for some really nice early June weather. Look for lows tonight and again on Wednesday night in the lower 60s to upper 50s. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will mainly be in the lower to middle 80s. Showers chances will return, mainly Thursday night into Friday with systems developing to our northwest, dropping southward at night. The weekend looks windy and hotter.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist