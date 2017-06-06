Texting while driving ban signed in Texas

It will soon be illegal to text while driving in the state of Texas after Governor Greg Abbott officially signed HB 62.

The bill was signed on Tuesday by Governor Abbott after a decade-long effort by lawmakers. The bill was passed during the regular session of the Texas Legislature. The new law will go into effect on September 1st.

After the law goes into effect, drivers may not use a phone to “read, write, or send an electronic message while operating a motor vehicle unless the vehicle is stopped.” If cited and found guilty, the offense comes with a fine of $25 to $99 for a first offense.

Copyright KAUZ 2017. All Rights Reserved.