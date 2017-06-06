WF Buffalo Wild Wings moving, some residents concerned

Buffalo Wild Wings in Wichita Falls is moving and it has some residents concerned.

The sports bar is moving to Call Field Rd. near Gossett Dr.

Tuesday, councilors passed an ordinance to re-zone the area.

It will result in a parking lot behind the restaurant next to residents in the 4000 block of Gossett Dr.

Some residents are worried about the noise that may come from the parking lot, but developers and Buffalo Wild Wings management do not want them to worry.

"Have you ever been there when a bunch of drunks come out of the bar to the parking lot?" a concerned resident asked. "They start up their vehicles, rev them up, play loud music, they're cussing, throwing bottles, they're doing everything."

"There's a tall eight-foot fence that we are going to build to help alleviate part of that," Bo Clark with HBC Interests said. "And the management of the Buffalo Wild Wings store is committed to being a good neighbor."

Clark says he also believes it is better for growth in Wichita Falls to continue and grow businesses.

Buffalo Wild Wings said they are moving from their location at Sikes Center Mall to expand.

