Harrison Brown's family of Graham suffers another loss - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
GRAHAM, TX (KAUZ) -

The family of the University of Texas student who was killed during a stabbing spree the first week of May is now mourning the loss of another family member. 

Harrison Brown's father, Dr. Kurt Thomas Brown passed away Monday at his home in Graham, according to an obituary in the Graham Leader. 

Dr. Brown battled ALS for two years.

A rosary will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1218 Rodgers Dr., Graham, on Thursday, June 8, at 7:00 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 9.

Donations can be made in Dr. Brown's memory to the Harrison Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cierra Bank, 623 Elm Street, Graham, Texas 76450.

