WF to spend money on new parking for possible hotel and conferen - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF to spend money on new parking for possible hotel and conference center

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
MPEC Parking MPEC Parking
MPEC Parking MPEC Parking
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls has taken another step towards a new full-service hotel and conference center near the MPEC.

Tuesday, councilors passed an ordinance to open up Travis Street north of 5th Street to access the possible hotel and conference center.

They also passed a resolution to pay approximately $500,000 for additional parking near the MPEC to make up for the spots the conference center and hotel would take.

The 4A and 4B board's will pay the other $500,000 for the parking lot project.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Woman jailed in granddaughter's slaying ruled sane in 2015

    Woman jailed in granddaughter's slaying ruled sane in 2015

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:32:45 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:32:45 GMT
    A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.
    A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.

  • Trump wishes Comey luck, allies aim at lawman's credibility

    Trump wishes Comey luck, allies aim at lawman's credibility

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:31:09 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:31:09 GMT
    The White House and its allies are scrambling for ways to offset potential damage from fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)The White House and its allies are scrambling for ways to offset potential damage from fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

    President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.

  • Bear pauses to play piano during break-in

    Bear pauses to play piano during break-in

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:24:19 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:24:19 GMT
    A bear stopped to play the piano after breaking into an apartment in search of food. (Source: YouTube/King Viral)A bear stopped to play the piano after breaking into an apartment in search of food. (Source: YouTube/King Viral)

    A black bear became a social media star after breaking into an apartment and stopping to pound out a chord on a piano. 

    A black bear became a social media star after breaking into an apartment and stopping to pound out a chord on a piano. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly