WF to spend money on new parking for possible hotel and conference center

Wichita Falls has taken another step towards a new full-service hotel and conference center near the MPEC.

Tuesday, councilors passed an ordinance to open up Travis Street north of 5th Street to access the possible hotel and conference center.

They also passed a resolution to pay approximately $500,000 for additional parking near the MPEC to make up for the spots the conference center and hotel would take.

The 4A and 4B board's will pay the other $500,000 for the parking lot project.

