WF councilors table action on Professional Dr. redevelopment - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF councilors table action on Professional Dr. redevelopment

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Highpoint Village Apt. Highpoint Village Apt.
Country Park Apt. Country Park Apt.
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Last week Newschannel 6 brought you the story of an outside group wanting to redevelop the Highpoint Village and Country Park apartments on Professional Dr.

On Tuesday, councilors tabled the resolutions so they can continue to work with the group on a lease agreement and payment method since the city would not receive property tax.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this story.

For the original story, click here.

