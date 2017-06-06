8th Street Coffee House plans to expand in Downtown WF - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

8th Street Coffee House plans to expand in Downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Downtown Wichita Falls continues to expand but this time it is not a new opening.

A popular hangout is expanding the business.

8th Street Coffee House will make some new changes not only on their menu.

Once someone enters the coffee house, they hear the music and the sound of coffee brewing.

Owners Ricci and Jennifer Armador said they created a vibe that reflected one of their favorite television shows.

"Growing up in the 90s and watching friends," Ricci said. "I always wanted something like that."

After five years, they are looking to expand that vibe by 12,000 square feet. 

"We never wanted to move from this location so whenever the guys bought the big blue building they also bought our building," Jennifer said. "We came together with the idea that we were going to takeover space next door."

The 8th street coffee house expansion will start from their current location and stretch out to the Corner Emporium.

New additions will be a music stage. 

"For myself in this business, personally, it's all about the music," Ricci said. "It is about the family atmosphere."

Other additions will be a bakery and a grocery store.

"It is going to be a really small corner market," Jennifer said. "Mostly grab and go items."

They said it is difficult to find a grocery store downtown.

"There is nowhere really in this actual vicinity, the next few blocks, that you can grab any sort of grocery items," Jennifer said.

The Armadors' said they will start construction as soon as they get the keys to their new building on July 1. With more additions, the couple said they will look to hire more employees.

They are also staying open longer on Thursday and Saturday until 10:00 p.m.

