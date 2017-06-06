Mayor Pro Tem named Mayor in Bowie - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Mayor Pro Tem named Mayor in Bowie

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)

Scott Davis was appointed as Mayor in the city of Bowie at the city council meeting Tuesday night.

The vacancy came following the sudden resignation of Larry Slack in early May.

Scott Davis served as the Precinct 1 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem.

Previously Davis said he was not interested in taking over as Mayor.

Brian Allen, a college professor, along with former councilors, Arlene Bishop and Laura Sproles, were vying for the spot.

Davis will hold the position until the November election.

The Bowie City Council has 30 days to fill the vacant Precinct 1 seat.

