Harrison Brown's father dies one month after son

President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
The family of a University of Texas student who was killed in a stabbing spree the first week of May is mourning the loss of another.
For over a century Windthorst has been a town of faith, family and tradition. The Saint Mary's Catholic Church, now celebrating 125 years is a part of that legacy. The building that stands today is not the original. The church has burnt down twice, but each time the community has rallied together to rebuild. For over 100 years St. Mary’s Catholic Church has set high on the hill top in Windthorst and is one of the town’s proudest and most historic landmarks.
