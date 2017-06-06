Harrison Brown's father dies one month after son

The family of a University of Texas student who was killed in a stabbing spree the first week of May is mourning the loss of another.

Doctor Kurt Brown, Harrison Brown's father, passed away Monday after battling ALS for two years.

“My dad he was never dying from ALS he was always living with ALS,” said John Brown, Doctor Brown’s son.

Like many Graham residents, John says his dad was always there for others, something he taught him and his little brother Harrison their entire life.

“Even when he was on his death bed he was still concerned about others,” said Brown.

Doctor Brown served the Graham community as a chiropractor for 26 years and only retired because of his illness.

“I think if you were to get out a calculator and put all the numbers down, he gave away more visits than he actually charged,” said Brown.

He said that was the kind of guy he was.

Doctor Brown's former office is still providing care for many of his old patients and is being run by Doctor Bob Hollander and his partner Doctor Birk.

“His patients just could go on and on, and they do,” said Doctor Hollander.

He said they talk about the impact Doctor Brown had on their life and how much he loved what he did.

“He loved people and that's the legacy Doctor Brown leaves, is his love for his family, his profession and for the people of Graham,” said Doctor Hollander.

Brown said it is comforting to know that he comes from a family who really does put service above self. Even in death, Doctor Brown continues to give. His wishes were for his chair to be donated to the ALS Association and his body to science.



Brown said his family is grateful for the support they received when Harrison passed and now the love and comfort they are getting with his father's passing.

He said it is his family's job to pay it forward, and they are doing so by taking donations in memory of doctor brown for the Harrison Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Donations can be made at Cierra Bank, 623 Elm Street, Graham, Texas 76450.

A rosary will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1218 Rodgers Dr., Graham, on Thursday, June 8, at 7:00 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 9.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved