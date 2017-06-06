NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Burkburnett fire downtown under control - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Burkburnett fire downtown under control

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
BURKBURNETT, TX (KAUZ) -

A fire in downtown Burkburnett engulfs an old auto parts store Tuesday night. 

Burkburnett Fire Chief Rodney Ryalls says the fire that started around 9 p.m. near East 2nd Street and Avenue C at the former Elliot's Auto Supply is under control.

Witnesses say they have never seen anything like the blaze, and our crews on the scene say around 10:45 p.m. there was still a lot of smoke.

Chief Ryalls says the immediate area has been evacuated, and Burk police are asking people to stay away from that area, as they work to determine the cause. 

Wichita Falls Fire Department, Sheppard Air Force Base and Friberg-Cooper VFD all assisted in putting out the blaze. 

No injuries were reported, but as of 10:40 p.m. AMR was on standby. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Newschannel 6 for updates.

