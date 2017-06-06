NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Burkburnett fire downtown under control

President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.
A fire in downtown Burkburnett engulfs an old auto parts store Tuesday night.
A black bear became a social media star after breaking into an apartment and stopping to pound out a chord on a piano.
Scott Davis served as the Precinct 1 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem.
