City of Bowie appoints new mayor - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

City of Bowie appoints new mayor

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
(Source:KAUZ) (Source:KAUZ)
BOWIE, TX (KAUZ) -

The city of Bowie appointed a new Mayor at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

This comes after the unexpected resignation of the former Mayor in May.  

The new Mayor Scott Davis was born and raised in Bowie and has been serving on the city council for nearly two years and was formerly the Mayor Pro-tem.

Now he is getting ready to lead the city of Bowie forward. He said he is excited about the new challenge and opportunity but admits it is a little scary. 

“It's an honor to serve the citizens of Bowie,” said Mayor Davis. ”I guess this is just the next step in the scheme of things.”

He said they [city council members] have the vision of bringing people together as one family and one town. To work together toward every goal

“I've always said that we are going to do one thing at a time, we're going to do it right and we're going to move on together," said Mayor Davis. "We're going to get this done."

He said he has talked to former Mayor Larry Slack and respects his reasoning for stepping down.

Now the next step is filling the Mayor Pro-tem seat Davis held. The council has 30 days to do.

Mayor Scott Davis will serve until November of 2017. That is when the mayor's position will be on the ballot and left in the voters' hands.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Woman jailed in granddaughter's slaying ruled sane in 2015

    Woman jailed in granddaughter's slaying ruled sane in 2015

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:53 AM EDT2017-06-07 06:53:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:53 AM EDT2017-06-07 06:53:51 GMT
    A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.
    A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.

  • Trump wishes Comey luck, allies aim at lawman's credibility

    Trump wishes Comey luck, allies aim at lawman's credibility

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:52 AM EDT2017-06-07 06:52:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:52 AM EDT2017-06-07 06:52:51 GMT
    The White House and its allies are scrambling for ways to offset potential damage from fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)The White House and its allies are scrambling for ways to offset potential damage from fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

    President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.

  • Apple's HomePod speaker pumps up the volume on tech rivals

    Apple's HomePod speaker pumps up the volume on tech rivals

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-06-07 05:02:55 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-06-07 05:02:55 GMT

    Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.

    Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.

    •   
Powered by Frankly