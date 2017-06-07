City of Bowie appoints new mayor

The city of Bowie appointed a new Mayor at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

This comes after the unexpected resignation of the former Mayor in May.

The new Mayor Scott Davis was born and raised in Bowie and has been serving on the city council for nearly two years and was formerly the Mayor Pro-tem.

Now he is getting ready to lead the city of Bowie forward. He said he is excited about the new challenge and opportunity but admits it is a little scary.

“It's an honor to serve the citizens of Bowie,” said Mayor Davis. ”I guess this is just the next step in the scheme of things.”

He said they [city council members] have the vision of bringing people together as one family and one town. To work together toward every goal

“I've always said that we are going to do one thing at a time, we're going to do it right and we're going to move on together," said Mayor Davis. "We're going to get this done."

He said he has talked to former Mayor Larry Slack and respects his reasoning for stepping down.

Now the next step is filling the Mayor Pro-tem seat Davis held. The council has 30 days to do.

Mayor Scott Davis will serve until November of 2017. That is when the mayor's position will be on the ballot and left in the voters' hands.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved