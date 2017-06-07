Hometown Pride Tour: Saint Mary's Catholic Church of Windthorst - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hometown Pride Tour: Saint Mary's Catholic Church of Windthorst

By Ian Klein, Reporter
The Saint Mary's Catholic Church is celebrating 125
WINDTHORST, TX (KAUZ) -

For over a century Windthorst has been a town of faith, family and tradition.

The Saint Mary's Catholic Church, now celebrating 125 years is a part of that legacy.

The building that stands today is not the original. The church has burnt down twice, but each time the community has rallied together to rebuild.

For over 100 years St. Mary’s Catholic Church has set high on the hill top in Windthorst and is one of the town’s proudest and most historic landmarks.

Filled with history and tradition, from the stain glass windows, historical architecture, including a breathtaking alter where hundreds of baptisms and marriages have taken place.

Outside the church sits the grotto, a place to pray and remember those who have served this country.

This weekend the town will celebrate the Church's 125th anniversary and for some it is also a homecoming.

Part of that celebration this year will involve digging up a time capsule buried in front of the church during the 100th anniversary.

We will have much more from Windthorst throughout the week as we continue our hometown pride tour.

Wednesday, we hear the latest from some of the people putting on the town's 125th celebration.

