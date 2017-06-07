Manhunt in Young County - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Manhunt in Young County

Manhunt underway in Young County after suspect shoots at deputies

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
YOUNG COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Graham Police say they are searching for a suspect who shot at deputies Tuesday. 

According to the Graham Police Department's Facebook page officials saw a car parked on the side of the road on TX 16 South.  When deputies went to check on the vehicle the driver drove off and headed towards Graham. 

The suspect crashed on Howard St. and then got out of the car and opened fire on deputies. 

Police say the suspect is a white man, in his mid to late twenties, with black hair and has tattoos on his face.

They ask if you have any information to contact the Young County Sheriff's Office at (940) 549-1555.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Apple's HomePod speaker pumps up the volume on tech rivals

    Apple's HomePod speaker pumps up the volume on tech rivals

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 5:31 AM EDT2017-06-07 09:31:35 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 5:31 AM EDT2017-06-07 09:31:35 GMT

    Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.

    Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.

  • Manhunt in Young County

    Manhunt underway in Young County after suspect shoots at deputies

    Manhunt in Young County

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:20 AM EDT2017-06-07 08:20:11 GMT

    Manhunt underway in Young County after suspect opens fire on deputies.

    Manhunt underway in Young County after suspect opens fire on deputies.

  • Woman jailed in granddaughter's slaying ruled sane in 2015

    Woman jailed in granddaughter's slaying ruled sane in 2015

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:12 AM EDT2017-06-07 08:12:06 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:12 AM EDT2017-06-07 08:12:06 GMT
    A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.
    A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.
    •   
Powered by Frankly