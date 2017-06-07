Manhunt underway in Young County after suspect shoots at deputies

Graham Police say they are searching for a suspect who shot at deputies Tuesday.

According to the Graham Police Department's Facebook page officials saw a car parked on the side of the road on TX 16 South. When deputies went to check on the vehicle the driver drove off and headed towards Graham.

The suspect crashed on Howard St. and then got out of the car and opened fire on deputies.

Police say the suspect is a white man, in his mid to late twenties, with black hair and has tattoos on his face.

They ask if you have any information to contact the Young County Sheriff's Office at (940) 549-1555.

