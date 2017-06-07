"Animania" coming to Wichita Falls

Superhero’s, movie, and video game characters will soon be flooding Wichita Falls for "Animania" taking place June 24th-25th at the Multi-Purpose Events Center. The Texoma based comi-con event is the first of it's kind to come to the 'Falls area.



Organizers say that 60 plus vendors and more than twenty artists will be on hand for the event. Between 700- 2,000 people are expected to show up for the event and many of them plan on dressing up as their favorite characters. Organizers said that there's also going to be a cosplay contest for fans that want to get into their favorite character.



Newschannel 6 spoke with some of these characters outside of the MPEC.



"At first I just kind of thought that it wasn't going to be a real thing and then whenever I started seeing more people get into it and I started seeing people get into it and post for the model search and I was like OM gosh it's a real thing we actually get to do this," said Harley Quinn, a DC comic character.



"It's amazing to see how many people are interested in this kind of thing and it's great to see everyone’s personality and really brining the characters to life I really like that," said Catwoman, another D.C. comic character.



"Since we have this expo coming it's a good way to find other people that love what you love," said Spider-Man, a Marval comic character.



Tickets for the event are $5 for kids ages 7-11, adults one day pass $15, and a weekend pass for $25. Show Hours Saturday June 24, 2017 10am-8pm, Sunday June 25, 2017 10am-6pm. For more information including online ticket purchase click HERE!