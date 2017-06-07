Iowa Park boy, 7, being treated in Fort Worth following near drowning

A child is being treated at Cook Children's Medical Center after a call for a possible drowning Tuesday night.

The Iowa Park Police Chief said officers received a call around 7:31 p.m. Wednesday about a possible drowning at Lake Iowa Park.

When officers arrived on scene they identified the victim to be a 7-year-old boy.

Family members have confirmed the boy to be Michael Don Ondricek.

Newschannel 6 has learned a 17-year-old girl performed CPR on the child until EMT's arrived.

Ondricek was rushed to United Regional in Wichita Falls for treatment and then taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.

We have been told by family members that he is in an induced coma and his condition is critical.

