SLIDESHOW: Fire at Former Elliot's Auto Supply

Newschannel 6 has put together a slide show of photos sent to us, by viewers, of the fire that engulfed the former Elliot's Auto Supply store in Burkburnett Tuesday night.

Burkburnett VFD Fire Chief Rodney Ryalls said the blaze sparked around 9:00 p.m. near East 2nd Street and Avenue C.

The immediate area was evacuated for safety precautions and people were asked to avoid the area while crews worked to get the flames under control.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department, Sheppard Air Force Base, and Friberg-Cooper VFD all assisted in fighting the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Witnesses said they have never seen a fire as big as that in Burkburnett.

Newschannel 6 is working to bring you the latest on the aftermath of this fire.

