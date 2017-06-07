4th Annual Junior Norris Memorial Shootout is two weeks away

Superheros, movie, and video game characters will soon be flooding Wichita Falls for "Animania" taking place June 24th-25th at the Multi-Purpose Events Center.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.
The Iowa Park Police Chief said officers received a call around 7:31 p.m. Wednesday about a possible drowning at Lake Iowa Park.
The 4th Annual Junior Norris Memorial Shootout begins on Wednesday, June 21, and lasts until Sunday, June 25.
