4th Annual Junior Norris Memorial Shootout is two weeks away

Get out those pool sticks and get ready to break your way into some money.

The 4th Annual Junior Norris Memorial Shootout begins on Wednesday, June 21, and lasts until Sunday, June 25.

Check in begins at 5:00 p.m. and play begins at 6:00 p.m. at 3164 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

It is $135 per entry for singles and $500 for teams.

Money raised will go to charity.

The money will be paid out to 1st through 4th place.

