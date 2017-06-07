Few Shower Chances

A few showers will be possible this evening and tonight, but don't expect much activity. It still looks like our next best chance for rain and some storms comes late Thursday night into Friday morning.

As we head into the weekend, our focus moves toward hotter and windier weather. Highs will reach back into the lower and middle 90s with lows rising into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be quite gusty out of the southeast. A cold front may get far enough south to give some slight storm chances by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist