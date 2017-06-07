Hit & Miss Storms Thursday Night

Today will be fairly quiet weather wise. Skies will be mostly sunny, winds will be light and temperatures will climb to the upper 80s this afternoon. This evening, thunderstorms will develop over the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles a drift south into Texoma tonight. The strongest storms may produce gusty winds. The chance of rain will linger though the pre dawn hours Friday. No major weather issues for the weekend. Winds will gusty out of the south both Saturday and Sunday and highs will be in the low 90s. Some forecast models are hinting at temperatures climbing to the mid 90s early next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are looking windy as well.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist