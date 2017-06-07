Suspect caught following manhunt in Young Co.

The Young County Sheriff has confirmed to Newschannel 6 that the suspect was arrested around 11:00 a.m. on the side of a road near Richland, Texas.

Richland is between Dallas and Waco.

The suspect was wanted for leading Young County Sheriff's deputies into Graham late Tuesday night.

The Sheriff said it is unclear at this time if the suspect did fire a weapon at deputies after he wrecked the vehicle he was driving during the chase.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to bring you the very latest.