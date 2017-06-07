Woman arrested after police find stolen check, credit cards

A woman is arrested following a robbery at the Walmart on Lawrence Road.

On May 25 Wichita Falls Police were called out to the store around 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene the victim said a black male took her purse and ran off.

Police located two suspects they believed to have been involved.

One of those suspects was Cheyenne Corey, 30.

As officers searched the suspects the victim's checkbook was found under the foot of the male suspect.

When Corey was searched, police said a check from the victim's checkbook was found in Corey's wallet.

Officers said Corey also had two MasterCard's, a Visa card, and four forms of identification that did not belong to her.

Corey was arrested and charged with Fraudulent Use of Possession of Identifying Information.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Corey was no longer in the Wichita County Jail.

