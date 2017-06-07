Young Co. Sheriff's Office asking for tips about missing person

The Young County Sheriff's Office and the family of Graham man are asking for the public's help finding him.

Authur Lee Dunlap, 51, has been missing since January 14, 2017.

He was last seen at his home around 10:00 a.m. on January 14.

Family members said he left his vehicle and personal belongings behind.

Dunlap stands five feet nine inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Both of his upper arms have tattoos. One had a cross with "In memory of dad" and the other has three roses.

His left forearm has a red heart wrapped in barbed wire.

Dunlap has a scar on his back and wrist.

If you have any information about his disappearance call the Young County Sheriff's Office at (940) 549-1555.

The case number is SO170151.

Your tip can be anonymous.

There is a cash reward for $500 for information leading to his discovery.

