Affected residents and businesses react to downtown Burkburnett fire

Residents and businesses are moving on after a massive fire Tuesday night in downtown Burkburnett.

Smoked filled the streets from the blaze at Elliott's Auto Shop.

"I came in at 9:20 p.m. and that's when I saw the building across the street had flames coming out of it," Hayes Hardware Store Manager, Mike Renfro said.

"We could just see the huge flames," Resident Vivian Mayfield said. "And the fire trucks were putting water on it."

Renfro came to check his store once he learned of the fire.

When the building was safe, he helped firefighters any way he could.

Employees handed out wet rags to the firefighters so they could cover their face while fighting the fire.

They also provided them with water.

"They're on a call," Renfro said. "So a lot of the time they don't have the time or equipment to do that kind of stuff. So I thought this would be something we could continue to help them fight the fire."

The store was not the only place affected.

Casey Roberts and Mayfield saw the fire from their houses.

Roberts said the smoke was so bad her daughter had to go inside because of her Asthma.

"I couldn't even hardly breathe standing out there," Roberts said. "It was really scary seeing a building stay on fire and the firefighters trying to get it out."

Renfro said Hayes Hardware will help out wherever needed.

"Jerry's Store, The General Store, my store, and the other stores are all concerned and they will all jump in to help wherever it needs to be done."

