Hometown Pride Tour: 125th Anniversary Celebration in Windthorst

The biggest weekend of the year in Windthorst is days away. The town is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

It has been 25 years since a celebration this big in Windthorst. The fun kicks off on Friday for a three-day weekend of fun.

Gina Wolf and Diane Schroeder stopped by our studios on Wednesday to talk about the weekend of fun.

Friday is the sausage meal and unfortunately tickets for this event are sold out. There will also be a historical items display, movie under the stars, and fireworks display.

On Saturday, there will be an obstacle course fun, parade, chili cook-off, food truck and vendors, and a time capsule will be opened.

On Sunday, there will be a adult 5K run, St. Mary's Sunday Mass, dairy derby run, beard contest, and auction and raffle.

For more information about the fun weekend click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

