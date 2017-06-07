Chisholm Trail Rodeo kicks off this weekend in Nocona

Get out your boots and watch some of the best bull riding and roping in Texoma.

Friday and Saturday night, Cowboys and cowgirls will participate in the 65th annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo in Nocona.

This fun show has many events planned with prizes given out to the winners.

The rodeo begins at 8:00 p.m. each night with the mutton bustin' at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday there will be a parade at 11:00 a.m. going right through downtown and a chuckwagon dinner to follow.

Tickets for the dinner is $15 and the rodeo is $3 in advance and $10 at the gate and that also gets you into the dance.

