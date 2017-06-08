80th Oil Bowl week underway

Practices for the 80th Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl game began Wednesday with nearly 40 Texoma players scattered across both the East and West rosters.

The coaches' meeting was Wednesday night at the home of Midwestern State University head coach Bill Maskill, and that's where we caught up with several of the coaches who will be leading the teams in Saturday's game.

Click on the video player above to hear from Windthorst's Chris Tackett with the West team and Bowie's Dylan Stark with the East.

Click on the player to the right to hear from City View's Rudy Hawkins, of the East team, and Seymour's Hugh Farmer of the West.

Pre-game festivities begin Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Reserved seats are on sale for $15, with general admission for $10, at the Maskat Shrine located at 5101 Grace Freeway in Wichita Falls. You can also call the Shrine at 940-766-4511 to purchase by credit card. There will be no online ticket sales.

