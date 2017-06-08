80th Oil Bowl week underway

Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.
Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.
Practices for the 80th Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl game began Wednesday with nearly 40 Texoma players scattered across both the East and West rosters
Practices for the 80th Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl game began Wednesday with nearly 40 Texoma players scattered across both the East and West rosters
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.
Stephen Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Golden State grabbed a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 132-113 win over Cleveland.
Stephen Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Golden State grabbed a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 132-113 win over Cleveland.