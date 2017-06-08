Digital Sales Specialist

KAUZ is seeking a Digital Sales Specialist to join our elite sales team. The candidate will be responsible for new business revenue while assisting Television Account Executives with achieving their individual digital budgets. They will be charged with achieving aggressive digital revenue goals by selling advertising on the KAUZ digital platforms. The Digital Sales Specialist will work strategically with our sales team to design solutions that deliver customer results through our digital products. The candidate must be energetic, organized, effective communicator and an outstanding seller.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Effective at assisting others and communicating digital programs.

Strong at building proposals and customizing digital marketing solutions that generate success for our clients.

Outstanding customer service. Must be excellent in building relationships.

Partner with Local Account Executives in developing and executing campaigns with extensive digital marketing components.