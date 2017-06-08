Gas prices in Texas drop slightly - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Gas prices in Texas drop slightly

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
AUSTIN, TX (KAUZ) -

Statewide gas prices in the state of Texas had dropped slightly. 

The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.19 according to AAA Texas. 

That price is one cent less than last week and four cents more than this time last year.

Texas is still below the national average of $2.36.

The price at the pump decreased in 30 states this week. 

AAA Texas said the moderate decline is typical following a long holiday weekend. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

Powered by Frankly