Gas prices in Texas drop slightly

Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
The music will begin at 6:30 p.m. and special guests, the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra will take the stage for a special performance.
The music will begin at 6:30 p.m. and special guests, the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra will take the stage for a special performance.
The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.19 according to AAA Texas.
The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.19 according to AAA Texas.
The Iowa Park Police Chief said officers received a call around 7:31 p.m. Wednesday about a possible drowning at Lake Iowa Park.
The Iowa Park Police Chief said officers received a call around 7:31 p.m. Wednesday about a possible drowning at Lake Iowa Park.
James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.