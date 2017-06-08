Gas prices in Texas drop slightly

Statewide gas prices in the state of Texas had dropped slightly.

The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.19 according to AAA Texas.

That price is one cent less than last week and four cents more than this time last year.

Texas is still below the national average of $2.36.

The price at the pump decreased in 30 states this week.

AAA Texas said the moderate decline is typical following a long holiday weekend.

