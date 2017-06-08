Live at the Lake kicks off this evening

The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra Brass will perform for 'Live at the Lake' tonight.

The performance will take place at the Priddy Pavilion at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art off Midwestern Parkway.

The music will begin at 6:30 p.m. and special guests, the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra will take the stage for a special performance.

There will be food and drinks for the entire family.

