Unicorns and Rainbows Day Camp held in downtown Wichita Falls

A 'Pop Up Shop' day camp took a small shop in downtown by storm on Thursday.

The Unicorns and Rainbows Day Camp invited children to bring out their creativity at the Be Our Guest Creative Outlet on 10th Street.

"Camps like this teach the kids how to do socialization skills. They teach the different mediums of art like acrylics and canvas. They are doing some fabric play today and it teaches them how to get along (being) from all different areas of the town," Owner, Amie Sokora said.

The camp that included all things unicorn and rainbows took place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

