Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic set for kick-off this Saturday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

High school football players from all across Texoma are taking part in the oldest all-star game in the country on Saturday.

The Oil Bowl is an event that raises money for the Shriner's Hospital.

The game kicks off at 7:30 pm so don't miss it.

Tickets for reserved seating is $15 and $10 for general admission.

