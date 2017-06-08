What's Happening at the Farmer's Market

The bird, whose group is now extinct, lived roughly 65 million years ago before being trapped in tree resin at a young age.
The bird, whose group is now extinct, lived roughly 65 million years ago before being trapped in tree resin at a young age.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
June 8 is recognized as Best Friends Day.
June 8 is recognized as Best Friends Day.
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
Find out the latest events scheduled to take place at the Farmer's Market in downtown Wichita Falls.
Find out the latest events scheduled to take place at the Farmer's Market in downtown Wichita Falls.