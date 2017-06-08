SLIDESHOW: Best Friends Day - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

SLIDESHOW: Best Friends Day

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
(Photo Courtesy: Carly Smith) (Photo Courtesy: Carly Smith)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

June 8 is recognized as Best Friends Day. 

The day is meant to honor your closest and dearest friend or friends. 

Newschannel 6 asked for viewers to share photos of their partner in crime.

Here is a slideshow of the submissions. 

Happy Best Friends Day Texoma!

