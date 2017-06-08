Hometown Pride Tour: Windthorst General Store

The store is nearly 100 years old is still in full operation today

The town of Windthorst is celebrating 125 years of history and tradition.

Part of that history is the nostalgic Windthorst General Store.

The store is nearly 100 years old and still in full operation today.

Hundreds still visit the store each and every week.

The owner said customer loyalty and a great location have kept this business alive for nearly a century and once you walk through that door it is like going back in time.

At the intersection of U.S. 281 and FM 174, you'll find the Windthorst General Store.

Founded by the Weinzapfel family in 1892, the store gives customers feeling of a much simpler time.

Today the store is owned by Joe Zotz, who bought the store in 1993 from the Ostermann family and still keeps true to the store's tradition and history.

“There's not many old time general stores left,” said Joe Zotz.

Zotz’s daughter and son help him run the store and hope to keep the store alive for the next generation.

“It has lasted the test of time and it's a true little gem when you come through here, you don't see places like this anymore,” said Leann Zotz-Huckabee.

You can make a stop at the General Store this weekend during 125th celebration kicking off Friday.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved